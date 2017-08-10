Actress Leah Remini is calling for a federal investigation into the Church of Scientology, ahead of the second series of her documentary about the religion.

The 47 year old star was discussing the imminent broadcast of her series ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’, and she revealed that her objective in the documentary was to expose “all of the abusive practices of Scientology” including “sexual abuse and physical abuse”, and ultimately garner enough evidence to launch a full-blown federal investigation.

“I’m talking about the FBI, the police, the Department of Justice, the IRS,” Remini told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, August 9th. “If the FBI ever want to get anywhere, all they would need to do is a raid. Everybody who’s ever gone to Scientology has folders and everything you’ve ever said is contained in those folders.”

Leah Remini quit the Church of Scientology in 2013

The first series of the documentary aired back in November 2016 in a nine-episode run, and earned Remini two Emmy nominations that were announced last month. She had previously given an in-depth interview back in October 2015 to ABC's 20/20 about her experiences with Scientology.

Furthermore, she explained that she’s persevering in making the docuseries in order to take stand on behalf of the people who have had the courage to come forwards.

“They don't get paid to do the show. The only thing they get is a hate website put out on them by Scientology. They get paid internet ads against them. Their families turn against them. Any award I get is for them.”

The Church of Scientology, which names celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Juliette Lewis and Elisabeth Moss among its ranks, has strongly denied the integrity of Remini’s series.

“Leah Remini is doing this show for the money, just as she profited from her book. In addition, she attempted to extort the Church by first demanding $500,000, followed by an additional $1 million, because the Church invoked its First Amendment right to respond to her false claims with the truth,” the Church of Scientology said in a statement given to Us Weekly back in December 2016. “This shows the extent Leah Remini is willing to go in order to distort the truth about Scientology.”

Series two of ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ airs on A&E on August 15th.

