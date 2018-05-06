Lea Michele Pictures

Lea Michele on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena. Drake walked away as...
Lea Michele on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena. Drake walked away as...
Lea Michele on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena. Drake walked away as...
Lea Michele seen at ABC Upfronts - New York, United States - Wednesday 17th May 2017
Lea Michele at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party held at The City of West...
Lea Michele seen on the red carpet at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles,...
Lea Michele at the 2017 InStyle & Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After Party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,...
Lea Michele arrives at the 7th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades,...
Lea Michele seen entering the 2016 iHeartMusic Festival on the second Night held at TMobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,...
Lea Michele seen entering the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - Saturday 24th...
Lea Michele out and about with a friend in Los Angeles, California, United States - Thursday 15th September 2016
Lea Michele at the 2016 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum - Los Angeles, California, United States - Sunday...
Lea Michele at the Comic-Con International: San Diego photocall for 'Scream Queens' - California, United States - Saturday 23rd...
Lea Michele - San Diego Comic Con 2015 - Fox party at Andaz Hotel at Andaz - San Diego, California,...
Lea Michele - Lea Michelle is seen wearing a waitress outfit and smoking cigarettes with co-star Katey Sagal outside a...
Lea Michele - 2014 NBC Upfront Presentation at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center - Arrivals - New York City,...
Lea Michele - Lea Michele holds a friends hand as she leaves Dominik's restaurant in West Hollywood - Los Angeles,...
Lea Michele and Cory Monteith - SAG Awards Arrivals Los Angeles California United States Sunday 27th January 2013