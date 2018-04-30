It seems Lea Michele has finally found love and happiness again in the shape of her new fiance Zandy Reich, who proposed to her recently with a huge diamond ring. It's been a whirlwind romance for the pair, and a poignant moment as we come up to the fifth anniversary of Cory Monteith's death.

Lea Michele at Elton John's AIDS Foundation party

The 31-year-old 'Glee' star and the AYR brand president have apparently been dating for over a year but their relationship was only reported last July. They're all ready to tie the knot, though, as their announcement on Instagram this weekend proved.

Lea said 'yes' after being presented with a 4-carat diamond ring designed by the Zandy with the help of Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas. A source told People that 'the couple couldn't be happier'.

It's the actress' first serious relationship since her boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith died of a drug overdose on July 13th 2018. They'd been together since the previous year, and the tragedy no doubt had a serious impact on Lea's quest to find love again.

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

'I'm very happy and I think that you can tell', she told People in November. 'I don't really talk a lot about my personal life, but I'm also the kind of person where I always say, 'You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.' I can't hide it.'

She also previously admitted that the most important thing for her was not her family and friends approving of her new partner, but her boss Ryan Murphy. 'When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it', she said. 'Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it's a done deal - it sealed the deal.'

Upcoming nuptials will no doubt add an air of excitement as she prepares to embark on a 9-date joint headline tour with Darren Criss. The LM/DC Tour kicks off at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 30th and takes them to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Indianapolis, Columbus, Easton and Newark before concluding at Toronto's Sony Centre on June 10th.