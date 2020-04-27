Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant.

The 33-year-old actress is believed to be expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich, almost three years after they first began dating.

People magazine confirmed the news, with a source adding: ''They've always wanted to be parents.''

Lea and business owner Zandy, 37, were first romantically linked in July 2017, before the entrepreneur popped the question the following April.

The couple then married in March 2019, and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Lea's pregnancy comes as she revealed last year she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can sometimes make it harder for women to conceive.

Explaining her health battle, she said: ''The side effects can be brutal - like weight gain and bad skin.

''Growing up, I had terrible skin. I went on Accutane three times. I was put on every medication that you could imagine to help my skin. Luckily, birth control was a saviour for me when I was in my teens. And then when I was in my late 20s, I realised I wanted to detox my body of all medications. That's when everything happened - the return to bad skin and, this time, weight gain. I didn't know what was going on.''

Lea was eventually diagnosed with the hormone imbalance and has been able to manage her condition with a plant-based diet.

She said: ''I went to a great doctor, and the minute she looked at me, she was like, 'Oh, you have PCOS.' It explained everything.

''Through diet, I have been able to manage it. But I am very fortunate. There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with - mine is not as intense.

''Which is why I haven't really talked about it, because there are women who have it so much more intense.

''Now, I feel like I am at the healthiest place in my entire life. It's not that I'm the thinnest, because I'm not the thinnest I've been. But when I was the thinnest, I was not being the healthiest. I'm definitely the most mentally, physically, and spiritually sound that I've ever been.''