Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale have teamed up for an awesome rendition of Robyn's number one hit 'Dancing on My Own' as part of the latter's Music Sessions video series. It's the most perfect 'Glee' and 'High School Musical' crossover you could ever have hoped for.

Lea Michele at the 2017 Inspiration Awards

Ashley responded to comments from fans asking for this ultimate Glee/ High School Musical collaboration by inviting her friend onto her YouTube channel for her latest Music Sessions video, and wound up doing an epic acoustic cover of the pop classic from 2010.

'If I didn't have a husband I'd marry Lea', says Ashley. 'I just love you so much. We have known each other for a long time but just reconnected and she spends every day with me and Chris.'

It was a welcome time-out from Lea's busy schedule, which has included shooting a new TV comedy series called 'The Mayor' with Brandon Micheal Hall and Yvette Nicole Brown, and promoting her second album release 'Places' which came out on Columbia Records in the Spring.

The song was originally released seven years ago on Swedish singer Robyn's fifth studio album 'Body Talk Pt. 1'. Co-written and co-produced by Patrik Berger, it was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording and she even performed it at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards with deadmau5.

Lea and Ashley aren't the only ones to have lit up the internet with a cover of the tune; 2015's 'Britain's Got Talent' contestant Calum Scott went to number three in the UK charts with his version of the track last year.

Ashley has been collaborating with a variety of artists since starting her Music Sessions series, including the likes of Lucas Grabeel, Debby Ryan and Vanessa Hudgens, all with the help of her guitarist BFF Chris French.