Lea Michele can't wait to ''spend the rest of her life'' with Zandy Reich after the pair tied the knot over the weekend.
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich can't wait to ''spend the rest of their lives together''.
The duo tied the knot in front of family and friends in Napa, California, on Saturday (09.03.19) and they are looking forward to the next chapter in their life.
The couple shared to People magazine: ''We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.''
Lea and Zandy got engaged last April but the 'Glee' star previously insisted she would have dumped her fiancé if they didn't ''travel well together.''
She shared: ''When you're meeting someone, you have to see right off the gate how they travel and if you travel well together. Luckily, when we first met, we realised that we do travel well together. That is a big relationship key I think. We love travelling, he's so well travelled. It's funny - he's been to a lot of places, I've been to a lot of places, but weirdly, a lot of the places I've been to he's never been to, and where he's been to I've never been to. So we're excited to show each other, but also get to explore new places together.''
In May 2018, Lea revealed she had started wedding planning on Pinterest.
She shared: ''Right now, I'm really focused on this tour. But I'm also slowly looking at Pinterest and finding things I like and that excited me. It's a really incredible time. I'm so grateful and really excited for everything. I honestly have to say I think just getting married is probably the best - and celebrating with all of my friends and family.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
Dorothy Gale is barely back in her Tornado-ravaged hometown in Kansas five minutes than she...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
The Glee phenomenon hits the big screen with this oddly conceived movie, which documents the...