Lea Michele and Zandy Reich can't wait to ''spend the rest of their lives together''.

The duo tied the knot in front of family and friends in Napa, California, on Saturday (09.03.19) and they are looking forward to the next chapter in their life.

The couple shared to People magazine: ''We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.''

Lea and Zandy got engaged last April but the 'Glee' star previously insisted she would have dumped her fiancé if they didn't ''travel well together.''

She shared: ''When you're meeting someone, you have to see right off the gate how they travel and if you travel well together. Luckily, when we first met, we realised that we do travel well together. That is a big relationship key I think. We love travelling, he's so well travelled. It's funny - he's been to a lot of places, I've been to a lot of places, but weirdly, a lot of the places I've been to he's never been to, and where he's been to I've never been to. So we're excited to show each other, but also get to explore new places together.''

In May 2018, Lea revealed she had started wedding planning on Pinterest.

She shared: ''Right now, I'm really focused on this tour. But I'm also slowly looking at Pinterest and finding things I like and that excited me. It's a really incredible time. I'm so grateful and really excited for everything. I honestly have to say I think just getting married is probably the best - and celebrating with all of my friends and family.''