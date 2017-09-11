LCD Soundsystem have finally launched their highly anticipated comeback album two years after coming off their hiatus, and it's safe to say it's been one hell of a return. 'American Dream' has landed them their first ever Billboard chart number one and they truly deserve it.

LCD Soundsystem performing live

'American Dream' dropped on September 1st 2017 and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, selling 85,000 copies in its first week. That includes the free copies that went out with tickets to their forthcoming North American tour. It's actually the only new release to feature on the top 10 upon its release, pushing Lil Uzi Vert's 'Luv Is Rage 2' to number two and XXXtentacion's '17' to number three.

The new album from James Murphy's band comes seven years after the release of their third record 'This Is Happening', which peaked at number one on the US Dance/Electronic chart but only reached number 10 on the Billboard 200. The new release, out on DFA and Columbia records and produced by James Murphy himself, came alongside lead single 'Call the Police' which was co-written by Murphy with bandmate Al Doyle (also of Hot Chip).

Also on the top ten (in order) are 'Damn' by Kendrick Lamar, 'American Teen' by Khalid, 'Evolve' by Imagine Dragons, 'Project Baby Two' by Kodak Black, 'Everybody' by Logic, 'Ctrl' by SZA and 'Divide' by Ed Sheeran.

The band are currently on their European tour, with two-night dates coming up in Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow and Manchester, as well as London's Alexandra Palace. On October 17th 2017, they'll be jetting off back to the States for a North American run, kicking off with a sold-out date at The Anthem in Washington D.C..

The tour will conclude at Brooklyn Steel in New York on December 23rd which is the final date of their 10-night residency in their hometown. They also have five dates at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles to look forward to in November.