We can hardly believe it's been fifteen years since the release of New York rock collective LCD Soundsystem's critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. The iconic record was released through DFA Records, which frontman James Murphy co-founded, and featured some of their most memorable songs.

LCD Soundsystem - LCD Soundsystem

Nominated for the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album, the album was produced by Murphy and the DFA team at studios in Massachusetts and Manhattan. It featured singles such as signature song Losing My Edge, Give It Up, Yeah, Movement, Disco Infiltrator and Tribulations, as well as the band's breakout single Daft Punk Is Playing at My House.

The song topped the UK Dance Chart upon its release and went on to be nominated for Best Dance Recording at the Grammys. The video was a parody of Daft Punk's Da Funk and Around the World videos, and the tune found its way onto a number of soundtracks including the movies Project X and The Heat. British punk duo Slaves even performed a cover of the song for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Praised for the album's cohesion, it's genre-bending mix of dance-punk and electronica and lifting modern music to new levels, LCD Soundsystem would follow up the record with Sound of Silver in 2007. But after 2010's This Is Happening, they went on a four-year hiatus, returning in 2015 with the festive single Christmas Will Break Your Heart. They would go on to top the US charts with 2017's American Dream and resurfaced again last year with the live album Electric Lady Sessions which featured covers of Heaven 17, Chic and Human League songs.

LCD Soundsystem was not the band's biggest release, but it was enough to catapult them to stardom and make them a lasting part of electronic rock history. They're definitely up there as one of the most talented acts of the 2000s.