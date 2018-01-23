The world takes another positive step towards transgender rights as Cosmopolitan South Africa unveils their first trans cover star for their February 2018 edition: Laverne Cox. She teams up with the magazine to promote important issues with the LGBTQI+ community in a groundbreaking mag campaign.

Laverne Cox at Lip Sync Battle Live

The 'Orange Is The New Black' star becomes the first openly transgender woman to feature on the cover of Cosmo and with it comes a history-making moment for the LGBT world. In a pre-release interview, she opens up about some of the most inspiring moments in her life as a trans woman.

'As a black transgender woman, I've often been kept a secret by the men I've dated', she explained. 'So, when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad, and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever. Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light.'

She also presented her fans and Cosmo readers with an important message: 'Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.'

This edition of Cosmo is a special #SayYesToLove issue, which aims to increase visibility for those with alternative gender identities. Other advocates who will appear within the issue YouTube vlogger Glow Mamiii, musicians Desire Marea and Fela Gucci, and activist Elle van der Burg.

Not only is Laverne the first trans woman to grace Cosmo, she has also been the first trans actress to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, the first to get a Madame Tussauds wax sculpture and, in 2014, the first openly trans woman to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

For her next acting project, she is set to play a psychic in a TV drama movie entitled 'Spirited', which has been written by 'Scandal' producer Heather Mitchell. It's about a sham medium who comes to realise that she really can communicate with the dead.