What looks to be one of the most anticipated tours of the year kicks off this Fall with the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill joing rap hero Nas in seventeen different cities across all of North America. The pair have previously worked together way back in the 90s, but now they are back for a stage bonanza - literally - with two special guests.

Lauryn Hill at Kaya Fest 2017

It has been almost twenty years since the multi-Grammy Award winning Lauryn Hill released her first and only solo album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' following her time with The Fugees, and longer since she and Nas collaborated on the 1996 single 'If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)' from the latter's second album 'It Was Written'. But they are uniting once again for a series of US and Canada performance dates.

The tour kicks off in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on September 7th 2017, and they'll also visit the likes of Toronto, Boston, Miami, Austin, Los Angeles and Seattle. They'll wrap up the tour dates at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. Plus, the tour will also include Jamaican reggae star Chronixx and comedian Hannibal Buress as supporting acts.

Meanwhile, Nas has a series of solo dates coming up in Europe and North America including Bonanza Festival, Roskilde, Woo Hah!, Summerjam and Wireless in London. Lauryn is also appearing at Bonanza, as well as One Love Music Festival in Calgary and a show in Pittsburgh.

Nas' last album was 2012's number one 'Life Is Good'. He is currently working on his eleventh studio album, and fourth for the Def Jam label, which is as yet untitled.

More: When Lauryn Hill was super late for an Atlanta show

Tickets for the tour are set to go on general sale on June 2nd 2017. However, members of Tidal will be able to buy from the pre-sale on June 1st.

Tour Dates:

9/7 ^Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/8 ^Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/10 ^Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/12 ^Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/14 +Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

9/15 +Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9/20 ^Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

9/22 +Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater

9/23 ^Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

9/27 ^Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

9/28 ^Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

9/30 ^Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

10/3 +San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/5 ^Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/7 +Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/10 +Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

10/11 ^Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

^with Chronixx

+with Hannibal Buress and Chronixx