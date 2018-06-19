Lauryn Hill celebrates the 20th anniversary of her first (and, as of yet, only) solo album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' this summer, and with it comes a huge world tour on which she's bringing a host of talent to support her including Nas, M.I.A., ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle.

Lauryn Hill on tour with Nas

The former Fugees singer is comemorating her epic trailblazing 1998 album with a special run of dates, and for the North American leg she's bringing along a dream team of guest stars including her good friend Nas, with whom she toured for last year's Powernomics Tour and 2012's Life Is Good / Black Rage Tour.

Largely it seems she's taking with her an impressive cross-section of black artists spanning rap, soul and reggae. Some of the more established hip hop artists on board include Nas, ASAP Rocky, De La Soul, M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, Big Boi and Dave East. Other up-and-coming rappers on the tour including Philadelphia's Tierra Whack, Atlanta's Raury, Victory and Seattle duo Shabazz Palaces.

In other genres we have Santigold, Kelela, SZA and, perhaps most unusually, Dave Chappelle. Plys, two of Bob Marley's grandchildren Jo Mersa Marley and Daniel Bambaata Marley, reggae singer Protoje, neo-soul artist Iman Omari, Banku Music pioneer Mr. Eazi and reggae-dancehall act Patoranking.

No UK acts are listed, which suggests that there'll be a different line-up for the UK and Europe dates which are set to follow in November. Meanwhile, the North American dates kick off on June 30th 2018 at St. Kitts Music Festival and will go on until October 5th. She'll then hit Belgium on November 18th and continue overseas until December 11th which sees the tour conclude in Norway.

Since her number one album was release, Lauryn Hill's career has consisted of an MTV Unplugged record, a cover of Bob Marley's 'Turn Your Lights Down Low', a handful of non-album singles and a few guest spots. Her latest single was 2013's 'Consumerism', taken from an as-yet-unreleased project of hers called 'Letters From Exile'.

North American Tour Dates:

June

30 - Basseterre, SKN @ St. Kitts Music Festival

July

05 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (w/ ASAP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley)

08 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live (w/ ASAP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley)

11 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion (w/ M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley)

13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier (w/ M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley)

15 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (w/ M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley)

18 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/ Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Tierra Whack)

20 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre (w/ Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

25 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (w/ Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury)

26 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (w/ Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury)

29 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium (w/ Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

31 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater (w/ Big Boi, De La Soul, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

August

02 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place (w/ Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

03 - Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre (w/ Big Boi, De La Soul, Victory)

05 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium (w/ Big Boi, Dave East, Victory)

08 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (w/ Nas, Santigold, Victory)

07 - Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel (w/ Nas, Protoje, Iman Omari)

September

07 - Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel (w/ Nas, Protoje, Iman Omari)

09 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (w/ Kelela, Protoje, Iman Omari)

12 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum (w/ Nas, Santigold, Iman Omari)

14 - Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park (w/ Santigold, De La Soul, Iman Omari)

15 - Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center (w/ Santigold, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces)

18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ Dave Chappelle, De La Soul)

20 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (w/ SZA, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces)

22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre (w/ Santigold, Mr. Eazi, Tierra Whack)

24 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater (w/ Nas, Talib Kweli, Tierra Whack)

26 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Santigold, Talib Kweli, Shabazz Palaces)

29 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land (w/ Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

30 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (w/ Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

October

03 - New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena (w/ Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

05 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena (w/ Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)