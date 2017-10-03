When it comes to 'The Walking Dead', the television series has been through quite a few changes in comparison to the comic book series on which it is based. One of the biggest deviations from the storyline told on the pages of Robert Kirkman's comics is with the character Andrea, who would still be alive if her story was followed loyally.

Laurie Holden previously claimed she was promised eight seasons of 'The Walking Dead'

On television, Laurie Holden stepped into the role of Andrea, but was killed off in a shock twist at the end of season 3 following an on-off relationship with that year's villain, the Governor (David Morrissey). She was already involved in a plot that she'd never been a part of in the comics, having never left the group of survivors she was a part of alongside Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

In fact, Andrea and Rick form a relationship in the comic books, in a storyline that's now been mostly adapted by the small screen's version of Michonne (Danai Gurira).

So, what did Holden think of the updated storyline Andrea got on TV? She called it "complete and utter nonsense" at a recent Walker Stalker Convention.

The actress continued: "I think the departure from book Andrea to the screen was a mistake. I mean, it's not like I couldn't pull it off.

"I think the whole stuff that they wrote about Andrea and the Governor was complete and utter nonsense. I did the best that I could to tell that narrative and to justify it where Andrea kept her heart."

One thing Holden is thankful for however is her death scene. Whilst Glen Mazzara was in charge of the third season, the actress was lucky enough to work with Scott Gimple before her leaving the series, and the pair collaborated on her final moments.

"I love Scott Gimple for giving me a gorgeous death with redemption," she continued, "so that you understood, and she wasn't a victim - she died on her own terms.

"But I think that there was so much beautiful narrative that was lost, and that she should have been there for a long time and been the leader that Kirkman created in the comic book."

The comments come after Holden was also told she would be a part of 'The Walking Dead' for at least eight seasons before plans were ultimately changed. We're not sure how all of that worked out behind-the-scenes, but we can understand Holden being annoyed with her demise when she was promised a much longer arc and secure job.

'The Walking Dead' returns on Sunday, October 22 in the US on AMC and to FOX UK on Monday, October 23.