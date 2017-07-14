The TV adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale has taken audiences by storm and now award ceremonies are taking notice and heaping more praise onto the show - with 13 Emmy nominations under its belt. One of those nominations went to former Gilmore Girls’ actress Alexis Bledel who has been congratulated by her former on-screen mum, Lauren Graham.

The former Gilmore Girls co-stars are still close

Lauren and Alexis played mother and daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in the hit American TV show - The Gilmore Girls - which recently appeared on Netflix for a four-part special.

The Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Alexis’ portray of Handmaid Ofglen in the hit Hulu show - adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel - is the actress’ first recognition by the awards organisation.

Quick to praise her former co-star, Graham - who has since starred in films such as Bad Santa and Evan Almighty - tweeted: "Congratulations, @alexisbledel, for the nom for your beautiful work on @HandmaidsOnHulu! So excited and happy for you. Brava! Love, LG."

Alexis’ character, Ofglen, became friends with the show’s lead protagonist, Offred, and was revealed to be a member of an underground resistance named Mayday.

It was recently announced that Alexis will be returning as a series regular in the second season of the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel.

The actress wasn't the only member of the show cast to receive an Emmy nomination.

Elisabeth Moss, who plays lead character Offred in the series, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Ann Dowd, Aunt Lydia in the show, will compete with co-star Samira Wiley, who plays Moira, for the Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama Series prize.