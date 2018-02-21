Lauren Goodger has attracted a deluge of online criticism after she lashed out at working parents who hire nannies to look after their children.

The former star of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, 31, used her Twitter account to express disbelief that anybody would hire a stranger to watch their kids while they go to work, and said that she would never leave her own children to be looked after by a nanny.

“No amount of money or career is worth leaving my baby with a stranger! Never it’s heartbreaking to think mums would still do this,” she wrote on Wednesday morning (February 21st). “Like I say, if you know the nanny well or adult you’re leaving them with and you trust them, that’s a different story. It’s not always the case.”

Lauren Goodger refused to climb down and apologise for her tweet

Rather unsurprisingly, Goodger was inundated with responses accusing her of being out of touch with the reality of life for most families.

“I think your stance on this shows your lack of understanding of normal life. Most people don’t make money from magazine shoots, they have to do a 9-5 job to put food on the table,” one user responded. “Slamming parents for having to work is no better than slamming people for their weight!”

Another Twitter user concurred with the first comment. “Completely agree. She’s the first to shame people and cry whenever someone mentions her weight [or] plastic surgery… yet she’s so judgemental on a subject she knows nothing about.”

Lauren had tweeted in the first place in reaction to a story from Russia which concerned a family who secretly filmed their nanny, and discovered that she hit and abused their baby while they were out of the house.

“This is why people should not go to work and leave with a nanny. I don’t care what people say," she added to her original post.

Despite the response her original tweet got, Goodger refused to climb down. “Actually not even wasting my time explaining… you know exactly what I’m saying about leaving your baby with someone you trust yes even a nanny that you know well! I’d never leave my baby with someone I hired.”

