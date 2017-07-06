Former reality TV star Lauren Conrad has become a mother for the first time, welcoming a son into the world with her husband William Tell earlier this week.

“He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!” the 31 year old said via Instagram on Wednesday (July 5th). The picture was of an embroidery sampler, which featured a mother, father, a baby and two dogs with the writing ‘And then there were 5’.

Their son was born earlier that afternoon weighing 6lbs 14 oz, and is the first baby for both Lauren, a former star of ‘The Hills’, and her lawyer husband William, 37.

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple told People later the same day. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

“Chloe and Fitz aren’t so sure…” they added in reference to their two pet dogs, who were referenced in the Instagram photo.

The couple met in February 2012, and tied the knot in a sunset ceremony at a winery in Santa Ynez, California in September 2014. On New Year’s Day this year, Conrad announced via Instagram that they were expecting their first child together.

Having quit ‘The Hills’ back in 2009 after five years, Conrad has reinvented herself as a fashion designer, best-selling author and philanthropist. She told People last month about her impending parenthood that she was preparing to throw herself into it fully.

“I see our lives changing… I think you don’t know until you’re there. I have very nice friends who are attempting to prepare me, but everybody does it differently. It’s going to be a lot less sleep, so that’ll be an adjustment, but we’re excited!”

