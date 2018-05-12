Warner Bros. Television's 'Whiskey Cavalier' is moving ahead at ABC, with the show now officially being given a series order following a TV pilot that's obviously impressed the big wigs. 'The Walking Dead' star Lauren Cohan is set to front the series, alongside Scott Foley, who's also serving as a producer.

Lauren Cohan's got some busy months ahead!

Written by Dave Heminsgon, the series will see Heminsgon work as an executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence, and Doozer Productions' Jeff Ingold. Peter Atencio will executive produce the pilot episode of the series, also working as director on the project.

A new synopsis for the series gives a little information about what to expect: "'Whiskey Cavalier' follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Foley. Following an emotional break-up, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics."

Also starring Vir Das, Ana Ortiz, and Tyler James Williams, the show will see Cohan forced to work across two major shows, as she's negotiated a return for the ninth season of 'The Walking Dead'. Exactly how she'll manage remains to be seen, but we're sure she has everything she needs to ensure that she gives a passionate performance in both of the shows.

We'll bring you more news surrounding 'Whiskey Cavalier' as and when we get it.