For quite some time now, Maggie has been one of the most beloved characters in AMC zombie apocalypse series 'The Walking Dead'. We've seen her go through some hugely traumatic events, including witnessing the murder of her unborn baby's father in the season 7 premiere, and she's now shot right to the top of the ranks in the society she calls home - the Hilltop.

Lauren Cohan will return to 'The Walking Dead' as Maggie

Groomed for leadership by those closest to her, she's slotted into her role extremely well and will face a moment in the season 8 premiere that sees the loyalty of those at Hilltop tested, when they face a choice between her and their current official leader, Gregory.

Though it seems like an easy vote for everybody watching at home, previews warn viewers not to get complacent - it's not going to be as straightforward as it may seem.

Speaking with EW, Lauren Cohan (who plays Maggie) teased of the upcoming new episodes: "I think that Maggie feels very clear on safeguarding Hilltop and everything else that she can. And she knows that the Hilltop looks to her and respects her and follows her. And I think really quickly it snowballs into being in that place of leadership, but we're all taking care of different factions of the world and we're all in charge of the singular grand purpose. I mean, what else are we going to do?"

When the show does return, the series will be adapting one of the most popular comic book arcs that has come to readers, with 'All Out War' promised and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) destined to do everything in his power to take down Negan and the Saviors. The control the latter group has over the survivors in their area is unrivalled, and they'll take down anybody with violence who opposes them.

Whilst comic book readers may think they know what's coming up, after reading through this arc in the books, showrunners have already proven just how willing they are to change things up, even at major points in the story. It's going to be very interesting to see how loyal they remain when it comes to 'All Out War'...

'The Walking Dead' season 8 debuts in the US this Sunday, October 22 on AMC. It then comes to the UK on FOX on Monday, October 23.