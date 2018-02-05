Lauren Cohan could be looking to shake up her career in television this year, after being offered a slew of broadcast pilots and still being yet to sign a new contract for her role as Maggie Greene in 'The Walking Dead'. Though she's a vital part of the long-running AMC zombie drama series being a success, and with Maggie still a leading character in the Robert Kirkman comic books on which the show is based, the television series could easily go in a completely different direction to the one we've read.

Lauren Cohan is a much sought after talent in the industry right now

If Maggie does leave the show, it's not something that AMC will have wanted. Cohan is said to have been negotiating for a salary closer to that of her male co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, who take on the roles of Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon respectively, but the network weren't willing to put her on an exactly equal playing field due to their work schedule being a lot heavier for the series.

Instead, Cohan was offered a modest increase in her salary, but the actress rejected the long-term contract and negotiations were set to continue. A new proposition is said to have been offered, according to a report from Deadline, but Cohan is still yet to respond to it.

Rather than playing ball, she's now said to be engaging in meetings for new shows and could exit 'The Walking Dead' as soon as the eighth season is up. AMC are going to have to work quickly if they're to keep Cohan around, as the ninth season has already been renewed and will be coming to the small screen before the end of this year.

Having removed the former leader of the Hilltop from power and taking up the position herself, Maggie is somebody the viewers have fallen in love with over the past few seasons. Pregnant and set to give birth in the near future however, it's possible that the character could see complications not dissimilar to Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies), which would allow for her exit from the series.

Whatever the case may be, we expect to hear some more official details from Cohan regarding her availability and status within the industry in the next few weeks.

More: Robert Kirkman Says Carl "Might Not Die" In 'The Walking Dead'

'The Walking Dead' season 8 returns with its midseason premiere on Sunday, February 25 in the US on AMC and on Monday, February 26 on FOX in the UK.