Laura Whitmore says living with her fiancé Iain Stirling 24/7 during lockdown has made her realise what a ''good relationship'' they have.

The couple - who both work on 'Love Island' - have been isolating together due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and Laura says the time she has spent with her comedian beau has made them much stronger as couple.

Speaking to the new issue of Cosmopolitan, Laura said: ''It's just Iain, me and the dog in the house right now, and [Iain] is loving it because he gets to eat pasta and play computer games. He's living his student life.

''I thought we would drive each other crazy. It's really helping me think, 'Actually, this is a good relationship!' We like each other. We don't spend a lot of time together normally. So I was a bit worried about being in the house with him so much but it's been lovely.''

Joking that lockdown is similar to the Casa Amor challenge on 'Love Island', she added: ''It's a test. I saw a joke on Instagram that you have Casa Amor and this is Casa Coronavirus. If you can get through this, you can get through everything.''

Despite Laura, 34, working as the presenter of the ITV2 reality dating show and Iain, 32, being the programme's narrator, the Irish star insists they didn't get to see much of each other on the most recent series which was based in South Africa.

She said: ''We had separate rooms! He's there the whole time and I was back and forth. He'd start at 1pm and be on site until 9pm.

''I would go into the villa after the public vote at 11pm and sometimes get back to my hotel at 5am.

''We'd obviously spend a lot of time together when we could, but there are a few couples that work on the show and they were like, 'Have separate rooms!' ''Can you imagine me just popping over every now and then, sharing a bedroom with him and being like, 'Why is this room really messy? Why are your computer games here?' We didn't want to bring that into work life.''

