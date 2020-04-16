Laura Prepon credits Mila Kunis with helping her overcome ''mum guilt''.

The 40-year-old actress - who has two-year-old daughter Ella, and a one-month-old son with her husband Ben Foster - says her 'That 70's Show' co-star taught her how to stop feeling guilty about going to work and leaving her brood at home, by ''putting a really positive spin'' on the idea of leaving the house.

Laura told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''When Mila first started going back to work, it was really hard. Whenever she said she was going to work, she would make it positive. She'd say, 'Mummy has to go to work,' instead of all, 'Mummy has to go to work, this sucks.' She always put a really positive spin on it so that her children associated work as being positive and good, instead of it being this negative thing that takes their mother away.

''You don't even have to be a working mum to experience mom guilt. Mum guilt can come from anything. Even if you're a stay-at-home parent, wanting to go take a bath and take that time away from your kids, there is mum guilt around anything.''

Mila, 36, is also mother to two children - daughter Wyatt, five, and son Dimitri, three - whom she has with her husband and fellow 'That 70s Show' star Ashton Kutcher.

Meanwhile, Laura previously opened up about motherhood and the challenges of balancing a career and being a mum prior to the birth of her second child, whom she welcomed in late February.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star said: ''Ben and I are really great about if I'm at work, he's [at home], and if he's at work, I'm [at home]. But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she'd be proud if she knew. I've talked to a bunch of women [asking], 'How do you do this?' And they're just like, 'There's really no solution. You just do it.'''