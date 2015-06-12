Artist:
Song title: Green Garden [Live with the Metropole Orkest]
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Pop
Label: Music Screen

Laura Mvula performs a stunning rendition of her chart hit 'Green Garden' live with the 50 plus members of the Metropole Orkest at The Paradiso in Amsterdam in November 2014. The filmed footage was shot as part of a full concert film, which will be played at the Pilton Palais Cinema Marquee at Glastonbury Festival. 

The full performance includes the full tracklist of her debut album 'Sing to the Moon', which she released in 2013 through RCA Records and saw it reach the top 10 in the UK charts.

