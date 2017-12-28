Photographs of actress Laura Dern holding hands and kissing retired NBA star Baron Davis have sent the Twittersphere into a meltdown.

The photographs were taken at Beverly Hills Hotel on December 20 and published a week later by US Weekly, who said the pair were ‘enjoying a lunch date’ together.

except Laura Dern and Baron Davis pic.twitter.com/JumJbY9Dmr — Andrew Spena (@iamsosorry) December 27, 2017

An eyewitness told the magazine that following a lunch date where the pair were “talking, laughing and having a great time” and although they were “trying to remain incognito,” they “were kissing and touching and were all over each other.”

The eyewitness added that they looked “infatuated with each other” and “very much like a new couple in love.”

Dern, 50 was previously married to musician Ben Harper, before their divorce in 2013. The former couple have two children, son Ellery Walker and daughter Jaya. Davis, 38, split from wife Isabella Brewster in June.

The new couple have plenty of support from the Twittersphere, who took to social media to express their delight at the unlikely pairing.

Who could’ve guessed the faint glimmer of hope that carries us into 2018 would arrive in the form of Baron Davis dating Laura Dern — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) December 27, 2017

One tweeter wrote: “Baron Davis is dating Laura Dern (Jurassic Park mom) who is 10 years older than him while carrying her purse. 2017 ending on a high note folks.”

Another added, “Who could’ve guessed the faint glimmer of hope that carries us into 2018 would arrive in the form of Baron Davis dating Laura Dern,” while a third simply asked, “Where were you when Laura Dern and Baron Davis changed your life?”