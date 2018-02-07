Following its huge overhaul after six seasons, it's been revealed that ABC series 'Once Upon A Time' will end with season 7's finale. Dwindling ratings may have been a part of what led to the decision being made, but those behind-the-scenes at the network still seem confident that viewers will be happy with the "final chapter" in the fairytale series.

Lana Parrilla has starred as Evil Queen Regina throughout the show's run

From creators Adam Horowitz and edward Kitsis, 'OUAT' was upon its debut named as the No. 1 new drama in the 18-49 demographic, bringing in an average of 11.8 million total viewers and a 4.1 in the demographic. Consistent in bringing in the audience throughout its fourth season, the show began to see a dip from season 5 and beyond.

Writers did their best to bring audiences back in a seventh season that would see a whole host of original stars tossed out of the show, leaving just a few of the names that helped make the series such a success to return. Robert Carlyle, Lana Parrilla and Colin O'Donoghue were amongst the returning stars, whilst Andrew J. West served as a new face on the block, playing a grown up version of the character Henry Mills.

Unfortunately, the changes have only seen a ratings average of 3.8 million and a 1.1 in the 18-49 demographic in the first half of season 7. That doesn't seem to be enough to warrant ABC keeping the plug in for more seasons in the future.

ABC boss Channing Dungey said in a statement: "When we first heard Adam and Eddy’s pitch for 'Once Upon a Time', we knew it was something incredibly special. For seven years, they have captivated us with their creativity and passion while reimagining some of our most beloved Disney fairytales, creating an undeniable global hit. Saying goodbye will be bittersweet, but 'Once Upon a Time' will forever be part of the ABC legacy and we can’t wait for fans to join us in this epic final chapter."

'Once Upon A Time' continues on ABC in the US.