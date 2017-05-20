Lana Parrilla has been a part of 'Once Upon A Time' ever since the show started, all the way back in 2011. Serving in the show as Regina Mills aka the evil Queen, Parrilla quickly became a fan favourite character despite her going up against the series' heroine, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison).

Lana Parrilla stars as the Evil Queen

Airing on Disney-owned US network ABC, the series has been able to bring some hugely recognisable characters to fans throughout its six seasons on air to-date, and whilst the show is going through a soft reboot of sorts when it returns for its seventh outing, that looks set to continue. Parrilla however has a very specific franchise on her hit list...

"I think that we should somehow incorporate 'Star Wars'," the actress said in a chat with Gold Derby. "I think that Adam and Eddy are huge 'Star Wars' fans, and if there were a way to bring Darth Vader in, that would be cool. I would say that he would probably be a better love interest for the Evil Queen, but now she's taken. But it would just be fun, I think, to just battle him. I've seen crazy fan art with the Evil Queen versus Darth Vader and they're both holding lightsabers. I would just love that."

Parrilla is of course chasing a dream with this idea. Despite ABC being owned by Disney, it's very unlikely that this scenario will come to pass. The reputation of 'Star Wars' and all those involved is something that big bosses involved in the franchise will want to maintain. If they bring some of the most recognisable 'Star Wars' characters to 'Once Upon A Time' and it goes down like a lead balloon, that's something they'll never be able shake off. Perhaps the series is one best left alone, at least where this show is concerned.

'Once Upon A Time' continues on ABC in the US.