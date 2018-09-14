Lana Del Rey has returned with a song entitled 'Mariners Apartment Complex' as she prepares to drop her sixth album on which she has teamed alongside a very special guest producer.
In the video we see waves lapping over each other and old-fashioned quality footage shot in black and white featuring Lana enjoying the beauty of butterflies. It was actually directed by her sister Chuck Grant.
The new album follows last year's 'Lust for Life', which topped the US and UK charts, and has been produced by Bleachers' Jack Antonoff. It's due to arrive in 2019, and will also feature a song entitled 'Venice Bitch'.
Earlier this year she teamed with Børns for a song called 'God Save Our Young Blood', which featured on her album 'Blue Madonna'.
Today (September 14th) marks the 25th anniversary since the album's 1993 release.
