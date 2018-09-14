Director: Chuck Grant
Artist:
Song title: Mariners Apartment Complex
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Lana Del Rey has returned with a song entitled 'Mariners Apartment Complex' as she prepares to drop her sixth album on which she has teamed alongside a very special guest producer.

In the video we see waves lapping over each other and old-fashioned quality footage shot in black and white featuring Lana enjoying the beauty of butterflies. It was actually directed by her sister Chuck Grant.

The new album follows last year's 'Lust for Life', which topped the US and UK charts, and has been produced by Bleachers' Jack Antonoff. It's due to arrive in 2019, and will also feature a song entitled 'Venice Bitch'.

Earlier this year she teamed with Børns for a song called 'God Save Our Young Blood', which featured on her album 'Blue Madonna'. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Lana Del Rey - Mariners Apartment...

Cat Power - Woman (ft. Lana...

Lana Del Rey - White Mustang...

Lana Del Rey ft. Weeknd Lust...

Lana Del Rey - Music To...

Lana Del Rey - Music To...

Lana Del Rey - Honeymoon Sampler

Lana Del Rey - Terrence Loves...

Lana Del Rey - High By...

Lana Del Rey - I Can...