For the first of our monthly previews, it looks like we're in for another stellar month for music as we go into the start of Spring. We'll see a number of eagerly anticipated debut albums, a few exciting returns, as well as one very long-awaited comeback. Here are seven of the most exciting releases for the month.

Hozier - Wasteland, Baby!

(March 1)

Set to hit tomorrow is Hozier's second album following his hit self-titled debut from 2014. It features songs from his 2018 EP Nina Cried Power, and will be almost immediately followed by a North American tour. From what we've heard so far, it feels like another soaring, gospel-tinged collection and a lot more polished.

Tom Walker - What A Time To Be Alive

(March 1)

His name was on everyone's lips when he released his hit single Leave a Light On in 2017, and he was the well-deserved winner of Best Breakthrough Act at this year's Brit Awards. Now he's set to arrive with his debut studio album tomorrow, featuring collaborations with Zara Larsson (Now You're Gone) and Rudimental (Walk Alone).

Sigrid - Sucker Punch

(March 8)

Next week comes the debut album of Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid, featuring her debut single Don't Kill My Vibe as well as her latest track Don't Feel Like Crying. Last year she won the BBC Music Sound of 2018 award, and we have to say we're looking forward to more uplifting tunes from this unique artist.

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1

(March 8)

Foals return after four years with the first part of their new two-part album project Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost marking their first album without bassist Walter Gervers following his departure in 2018. We've had three enjoyable singles so far; Exits, On The Luna and Sunday; and we can expect the second part of the album to drop in the Autumn.

Sleeper - The Modern Age

(March 22)

This 90s Britpop band announced their reunion in 2017 after a nearly 20-year hiatus, and now they're set to drop comeback album The Modern Age in just three weeks. It follows 1997's top 10 UK album Pleased to Meet You, and if the live reviews are anything to go by, they've not lost any of the magic they had two decades ago.

More: Read our live review of Sleeper

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

(March 29)

Another newcomer, LA singer Billie Eilish will drop her debut album at the end of the month. She's already written for the soundtrack of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Roma, and after the pretty stellar success of her latest single Bury a Friend, we're expecting good things from the 17-year-old.

Lana Del Rey - Norman F**king Rockwell

(March 29)

We've had a few tasters from this songstress' forthcoming fifth major label release including Mariners Apartment Complex, Venice B***h and Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman like Me to Have - but I Have It. So far, we love what we hear; her ethereal vocal is as enchanting as ever, and while the new music may not be topping charts, it's topping our playlists.