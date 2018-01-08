Lana Del Rey has confirmed that she has been slammed with a lawsuit by British band Radiohead, with accusations that her new song 'Get Free' is a rip off of the group's debut single 'Creep'. The situation has divided fans, especially since 'Creep' was originally inspired by another song anyway.

Lana Del Rey at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards

The 32-year-old singer opened up to her followers on Twitter about the new litigation she's involved in regarding the song 'Get Free' from her latest studio album 'Lust For Life'. Radiohead are apparently after the full royalties for the track for its similarity to 1992's 'Creep'.

'It's true about the lawsuit', she wrote. 'Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.'

The irony is that 'Creep' was actually the subject of a lawsuit following its release, when publishers for Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood's 1972 song 'The Air That I Breathe' (which became a major hit for The Hollies in 1974) decided that the similarities between the two songs warranted a credit for those writers in the 'Creep' notes. Radiohead admitted that 'Creep' was inspired by that song, and Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood were given a portion of the royalties.

Which makes it all the more baffling that Radiohead are after 100% of the royalties on 'Get Free'. Firstly, being that the lyrics bear no similarity to 'Creep' and secondly, being that 'Creep' wasn't entirely original anyway.

Many Lana Del Rey fans insist that the only similarity between the two songs is chord progression, which cannot be subject under copyright laws. Others are suggesting that Radiohead themselves - i.e. Thom Yorke and co. - are not actually responsible for the lawsuit themselves, rather their lawyers are a little over-zealous.