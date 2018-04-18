Pop icon Lana Del Rey was reportedly knocked over by a crazed male fan who jumped the security barrier and rushed the stage at the singer’s gig in Antwerp earlier this week.

The American singer, 32, was performing at the Sportpaleis in the Belgian city on Tuesday night (April 17th), touring her most recent fourth studio album Lust For Life. It wasn’t until the next morning that footage of the incident surfaced, which showed a male fan apparently jumping over a railing onto the stage just as she was leaving, flanked by security.

Immediately, social media began to fill up with speculation that the star may have been injured, with some witnesses claiming that the man ‘landed’ on her. Spokespeople for Del Rey have not yet commented on the incident.

Lana Del Rey performing live in 2017

However, an attendee of the gig told the Evening Standard the following day that the fan “jumped towards” Del Rey and “wanted to hug her”, downplaying the gravity of what happened.

The source added: “Lana fell, but more because she was surprised and scared by the guy… security was really, really quick – it was a matter of seconds.”

Earlier this year, the American star was involved in another on-stage incident, this time more innocuous. She was on stage at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio and was a little over-enthusiastic in her encouragement of her back-up dancer, sending her flying when patting her on the butt.

Also earlier this year, Del Rey hinted that her much-reported alleged lawsuit with Radiohead had eventually come to an end. Many stories at the start of 2018 had indicated that the British rockers had sued Del Rey over her song ‘Get Free’, which apparently contained similar musical elements to their 1993 hit ‘Creep’.

During her set at Lollapalooza Brasil in March, fans started to chant for ‘Get Free’ during the encore – to which she responded: “Now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song any time I want, right?”

