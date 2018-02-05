A delusional fan of Lana Del Rey has been arrested in the hours leading up to her concert in Orlando, after cryptic online messages suggested he may have been planning to kidnap the star - who he believes is the love of his life.

Lana Del Rey at the Grammy Awards

A 43-year-old man named Michael Hunt was placed under arrest for 'aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping with a weapon' by Florida police over the weekend after he was stopped a block away from Orlando's Amway Center where Lana was due to perform with a ticket to the concert and a knife.

'After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center', the Orlando Police Department said on Twitter.

It seems the tip came from someone who had noticed 'cryptic and threatening' posts on social media relating to an apparent obsession with the 32-year-old singer. 'I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one', he wrote last week, later writing, 'I love you so much I've missed you for so long.'

He also claimed that he was 'giving up everything to follow [his] dream', but perhaps the most alarming message was that which contained a YouTube link to one of Lana Del Rey's videos and read: 'I love you too I'm so sorry I did this to us.'

On Wednesday he posted a rambling video about his plans for their 'relationship'. 'I'm going to probably finish out her tour with her, obviously, and dance and talk and figure out what we're going to do', he said.

Unsurprisingly, it's not the first time this man has been in trouble with the law. Has has served time in prison for burglary and grand theft.