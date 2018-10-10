Lana Del Rey’s social media feud with Azealia Banks is growing more intense, after the rapper had called out Lana for criticising Kanye West’s support for president Donald Trump.

The often controversial Banks, whose top hit single was ‘212’, had described Del Rey as “vapid”, after the singer had last week left a lengthy comment on Kanye West’s Instagram post. All this comes in the context of the rap megastar’s recurring support for the divisive president Trump. Got all that?

“Don’t use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware when there is SO MUCH MORE bootleg witchcraft you could be doing to TRY and take down 45,” Banks retorted on Instagram.

Del Rey, who recently dropped a couple of new singles ahead of her forthcoming 2019 album Norman F***ing Rockwell, decided to hit back at Azealia via Twitter.

Lana Del Rey criticised Kanye for his support of Trump

“U know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you - I wouldn’t,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I won’t not f*** you the f*** up.”

She added to the artist she was rumoured to be working with just a year ago: “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”

Banks, who has often been in the news for reasons other than her musical talents, wasn’t about to lie down, having a go at Del Rey’s appearance – referring to the rumours way back when she first emerged that she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

“First, we need her to call the surgeon who did her pointy Michael Jackson nose and ask for some kybella for those chicken patties!!”, Banks said, before threatening Del Rey with legal action.

Azealia Banks hit back at Lana

Lana, though, struck back once again. “I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working,” she wrote. Even when faced with the threat of legal action from Banks, she remained defiant. “Tell him it’s a promise, not a threat.”

All this started last week when Del Rey said that Kanye needed “an intervention” regarding his frequent proclamations of support for Donald Trump, and his occasional decisions to wear the commander-in-chief’s ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball caps.

