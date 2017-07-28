More than 18 months after his near-death ordeal after a dramatic drug overdose, Lamar Odom has opened up about the moment he regained consciousness in a hospital to be greeted with the sight of his then-estranged wife, Khloe Kardashian.

The former Los Angeles Lakers NBA star explored his addiction to drugs in a frank essay for The Players’ Tribune, and recalled the moment according to him where he hit rock bottom – when he was discovered unconscious in a brothel in Nevada, was rushed to hospital and then spent four days in a coma.

“When I woke up in the hospital room in Nevada, I couldn’t move,” wrote the 37 year old. “I couldn’t talk. I was trapped inside my own body. My throat hurt like hell. I looked down and I had all these tubes coming out of my mouth.”

Lamar Odom pictured in March 2017

“So I panicked,” Odom continued. “I started trying to pull them out, but I couldn’t because my hands were so weak. The nurses came running in to stop me. You ever had a really bad dream, where you’re trying to run away from a monster or some s***, and you just can’t run? Your legs don’t work like they should, and the monster is coming right behind you, and it’s like you’re in slow motion. That’s what it felt like.”

More: Lamar Odom reveals ex-wife Khloe Kardashian caught him using cocaine

While they have now formally divorced, Odom’s then-wife Khloe Kardashian dropped everything to be by his side in the hospital even though they had been estranged for some time.

“My ex-wife was there in the room with me,” he remembered about seeing her there. “After all the s*** I had done, I was surprised to see her. Honestly, that’s when I knew that I was probably in bad shape.”

He also recalled an incident when Khloe caught doing coke with another woman in a cheap motel room.

“I’m a millionaire. I’d made it out of Jamaica, Queens, and won two NBA titles,” he continued. “And I’m in a motel, with some random person, doing coke. But I just wanted to get high with this girl, and I had no other place to go. I couldn’t take her home. You know, I was being a scumbag. Nothing else I got for that. No excuses. No bulls***. That’s just the truth. My d*** and my habit took me down all the roads that you don’t ever wanna go down. A lot of great men are fools to that.”

Meanwhile, the world awaits further news about the potential 'tell all' book that Odom is believed to be planning, which could reveal some of the Kardashian clan's family secrets...

More: The truth behind Lamar Odom’s so-called ‘tell all’ autobiography