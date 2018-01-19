Lamar Odom might still harbour strong feelings for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, but that did not stop him making a sly dig at her love life during a TV appearance this week. Needless to say, her older sister didn't take kindly to the comment on social media.

Lamar Odom at the Maxim Halloween Party

The 38-year-old former Clippers player took aim at Khloe Kardashian's penchant for basketball stars during an interview on BET's 'Mancave', it being now two years since they initially split. He made the comment after revealing that he still has a tattoo dedicated to her.

'I'm not that cold. I still got... her initials still on me', he said. 'For no reason. I understand when it's over, it's over. When she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer... I could see that.'

He was referencing Khloe's brief thing with James Harden of the Houston Rockets and her current relationship with Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. His 'Mancave' buddies might have laughed at the comment, but Kim Kardashian quickly shut him down on Twitter.

'Or second or third brothel', she wrote, alluding to the fact that he was found unconscious in Dennis Hof's Love Ranch brothel in Nevada in October 2015. Naturally, many people, including Chrissy Teigen, were totally on Kim's side for calling him out - after all, didn't Khloe cancel their divorce just so that she could nurse him back to health after he was hospitalised?

To his credit though, it seems he actually hasn't forgotten everything that she did for him and he's even glad that she's found love and has a baby on the way. 'I'm happy for her', he insisted. 'She took care of me, she'd be a great mother.'

More: Lamar Odom was surprised to see Khloe Kardashian when he awoke from a coma

Lamar is yet to comment on the backlash he is now facing from both Khloe's fans and her family.