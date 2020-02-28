Artist:
Song title: Stupid Love
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

With the futuristic dystopia of her 'Stupid Love' video and the song's heavy dance beats, it seems Lady GaGa has returned to her Fame Monster aesthetic for her forthcoming sixth studio album. It's classic Gaga and we've missed it.

