Artist:
Song title: Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Soundtrack

With the imminent release of Bradley Cooper's directorial debut 'A Star is Born', he and Lady GaGa unveil a video for one of their original soundtrack songs, 'Shallow'. It's pure beauty.

The video is, naturally, made up of clips from the movie; which follows a passed-it country star who takes an up-and-coming female singer-songwriter under his wing and encourages her to be her most authentic self. 

The song is one of several originals written and composed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the latter of whom surprises everyone with his ability to sing beautifully - we knew he was an amazing actor, but singer too? He's the T.P.! Willie Nelson's son Lukas Nelson also helped on a lot of the tracks, as did Mark Ronson and Diane Warren among others.

In the actual film, the majority of the music is performed live to give a certain authenticity to it. Not only that, but the live performances were shot in front of real crowds at Coachella, Glastonbury and Lady Gaga's 'Joanne' tour.

The soundtrack to 'A Star is Born' will be released on October 5th 2018 through Interscope records.

