With the imminent release of Bradley Cooper's directorial debut 'A Star is Born', he and Lady GaGa unveil a video for one of their original soundtrack songs, 'Shallow'. It's pure beauty.
The video is, naturally, made up of clips from the movie; which follows a passed-it country star who takes an up-and-coming female singer-songwriter under his wing and encourages her to be her most authentic self.
The song is one of several originals written and composed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the latter of whom surprises everyone with his ability to sing beautifully - we knew he was an amazing actor, but singer too? He's the T.P.! Willie Nelson's son Lukas Nelson also helped on a lot of the tracks, as did Mark Ronson and Diane Warren among others.
In the actual film, the majority of the music is performed live to give a certain authenticity to it. Not only that, but the live performances were shot in front of real crowds at Coachella, Glastonbury and Lady Gaga's 'Joanne' tour.
The soundtrack to 'A Star is Born' will be released on October 5th 2018 through Interscope records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Once a fire fighter, always a fire fighter.
Today (September 14th) marks the 25th anniversary since the album's 1993 release.
Labrinth has teamed up with Sia and Diplo to form a new supergroup: LSD.
The Struts teamed up with Kesha for a red and gold themed music video as part of their collaboration on 'Body Talks'.
Sometimes actors are not acting.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...