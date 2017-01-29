Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Lady Gaga Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Lady Gaga gets coffee - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 29th January 2017

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

The Fashion Awards - Outside Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Monday 5th December 2016

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga leaving her hotel holding her guitar. Gaga was given a painting by fan as she made her way to a waiting car. - London United Kingdom - Friday 2nd December 2016

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Secret Intimate Gig Westfield - London United Kingdom - Thursday 1st December 2016

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga arrives at Victoria's Secret 2016 Fashion Show - Paris France - Thursday 1st December 2016

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Paris France - Wednesday 30th November 2016

American Music Awards 2016 Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 20th November 2016

The American Music Awards 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 21st November 2016

Lady Gaga shocked guests by performing a surprise 30min set, at Moth Club in Hackney - London United Kingdom - Saturday 10th September 2016

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel just after midnight, and heads out, wearing almost identical fashion to her outfit from earlier in the day - London United Kingdom - Friday 9th September 2016

Lady Gaga out and about in London - London United Kingdom - Saturday 10th September 2016

Lady Gaga visits Radio 1, Kiss FM and finally Nandos, where she buys three bags of chicken meals - London United Kingdom - Friday 9th September 2016

Lady Gaga attends The Empire State Building and iHeartMedia honors 90 years of iconic music from Tony Bennett event - NYC New York United States - Wednesday 3rd August 2016

Lady Gaga seen leaving her New York hotel sporting a nasty bruise on her left thigh - NYC New York United States - Thursday 5th May 2016

Launch of 'Bravery' by Lady Gaga and Elton John - New York New York United States - Wednesday 4th May 2016

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Music Footage Press Festival Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Lady Gaga shocked guests by performing a surprise 30min set, at Moth Club in Hackney. The venue, which is a...

Lady Gaga shocked guests by performing a surprise 30min set, at Moth Club in Hackney

Lady Gaga shocked guests by performing a surprise 30min set, at Moth Club in Hackney. The venue, which is a...

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel just after midnight, and heads out, wearing almost identical fashion to her outfit from earlier...

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel just after midnight, and heads out, wearing almost identical fashion to her outfit from earlier in the day

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel just after midnight, and heads out, wearing almost identical fashion to her outfit from earlier...

Lady Gaga out and about in London, United Kingdom - Saturday 10th September 2016

Lady Gaga out and about in London

Lady Gaga out and about in London, United Kingdom - Saturday 10th September 2016

Lady Gaga visits Radio 1, Kiss FM and finally Nandos, where she buys three bags of chicken meals - London,...

Lady Gaga visits Radio 1, Kiss FM and finally Nandos, where she buys three bags of chicken meals

Lady Gaga visits Radio 1, Kiss FM and finally Nandos, where she buys three bags of chicken meals - London,...

Lady Gaga attends 'The Empire State Building and iHeartMedia honors 90 years of iconic music from Tony Bennett' event in...

Lady Gaga attends The Empire State Building and iHeartMedia honors 90 years of iconic music from Tony Bennett event

Lady Gaga attends 'The Empire State Building and iHeartMedia honors 90 years of iconic music from Tony Bennett' event in...

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga seen leaving her New York hotel sporting a nasty bruise on her left thigh -...

Lady Gaga seen leaving her New York hotel sporting a nasty bruise on her left thigh

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga seen leaving her New York hotel sporting a nasty bruise on her left thigh -...

Advertisement
Lady Gaga - Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology...

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology

Lady Gaga - Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology...

Lady Gaga - Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala: Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology at...

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala: Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology

Lady Gaga - Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala: Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology at...

Lady Gaga - Billboard Women in Music 2015 at Cipriani 42nd Street - Arrivals - New York, New York, United...

Billboard Women in Music 2015 - Arrivals

Lady Gaga - Billboard Women in Music 2015 at Cipriani 42nd Street - Arrivals - New York, New York, United...

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga dines at PUMP Restaurant Lounge in West Hollywood - Los Angeles, California, United States -...

Lady Gaga dines at PUMP Restaurant Lounge

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga dines at PUMP Restaurant Lounge in West Hollywood - Los Angeles, California, United States -...

Lady Gaga - Songwriters Hall of Fame 2015 46th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis...

Songwriters Hall of Fame 2015

Lady Gaga - Songwriters Hall of Fame 2015 46th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis...

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga leaves the Langham hotel, and is greeted by a gigantic cake that had been made...

Lady Gaga leaves the Langham hotel, and is greeted by a gigantic cake that had been made by chefs to look like the iconic hotel

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga leaves the Langham hotel, and is greeted by a gigantic cake that had been made...

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga head of to The Box nightclub after Albert Hall show - London, United Kingdom -...

Lady Gaga In London

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga head of to The Box nightclub after Albert Hall show - London, United Kingdom -...

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga hides her face as she leaves Epione Cosmetic Laser Center - Beverly Hills, California, United...

Lady Gaga hides her face as she leaves Epione Cosmetic Laser Center

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga hides her face as she leaves Epione Cosmetic Laser Center - Beverly Hills, California, United...

Lady Gaga - Celebrities attend 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with City...

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Lady Gaga - Celebrities attend 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with City...

Advertisement
Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga arrives in Perth for the start of her Australian tour - Perth, Australia - Sunday...

Lady Gaga arrives in Perth for the start of her Australian tour

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga arrives in Perth for the start of her Australian tour - Perth, Australia - Sunday...

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga dressed as a Christmas tree, arrives back to her hotel after attending the Jingle Bell...

Lady Gaga Dressed As A Christmas Tree

Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga dressed as a Christmas tree, arrives back to her hotel after attending the Jingle Bell...

Lady Gaga - attend Lady Gaga Concert at Annabels Club - London, United Kingdom - Saturday 7th December 2013

Lady Gaga Performing at Annabels

Lady Gaga - attend Lady Gaga Concert at Annabels Club - London, United Kingdom - Saturday 7th December 2013

Laura Marano - Disney Channel starlet Laura Marano dazzles in a fashion shoot honouring half a decade of Lady Gaga,...

Disney Channel starlet Laura Marano dazzles in a fashion shoot honouring half a decade of Lady Gaga

Laura Marano - Disney Channel starlet Laura Marano dazzles in a fashion shoot honouring half a decade of Lady Gaga,...

Lady Gaga London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 - Philip Treacy - Outside Departures. London, England - 16.09.12

Lady Gaga London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 - Philip Treacy - Outside Departures. London, England - 16.09.12

Lady Gaga arrives at Macy's Herald Square for her 'Fame' fragrance launch in a horse-drawn carriage, designed to resemble the...

Lady Gaga arrives at Macy's Herald Square for her 'Fame' fragrance launch in a horse-drawn carriage, designed to resemble the...

Lady Gaga arrives at Narita International Airport Tokyo, Japan - 08.05.12

Lady Gaga arrives at Narita International Airport Tokyo, Japan - 08.05.12

Lady Gaga posted a picture of a piece of birthday cake to Twitter.com, with the caption reading, 'This is how...

Lady Gaga posted a picture of a piece of birthday cake to Twitter.com, with the caption reading, 'This is how...

Lady Gaga leaving her Manhattan hotel to head to Times Square for her New Year's Eve performance New York...

Lady Gaga leaving her Manhattan hotel to head to Times Square for her New Year's Eve performance New York...

Lady Gaga attends the 'Lady Gaga x Terry Richardson' book launch party at The New Museum. New York City, USA...

Lady Gaga attends the 'Lady Gaga x Terry Richardson' book launch party at The New Museum. New York City, USA...

Lady Gaga is seen exiting ABC Studios after her appearance on 'The View' New York City, USA - 01.08.11

Lady Gaga is seen exiting ABC Studios after her appearance on 'The View' New York City, USA - 01.08.11

Lady Gaga performing live on her Monster Ball tour at the Nassau Coliseum New York City, USA - 23.04.11

Lady Gaga performing live on her Monster Ball tour at the Nassau Coliseum New York City, USA - 23.04.11

The unveiling of Lady Gaga's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds at The Venetian Resort Casino with a look-a-like impersonator...

The unveiling of Lady Gaga's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds at The Venetian Resort Casino with a look-a-like impersonator...

Lady Gaga in concert for the Monster Tour at Wachovia center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - 14.09.10

Lady Gaga in concert for the Monster Tour at Wachovia center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - 14.09.10

Lady Gaga leaving her hotel and boarding a coach. Birmingham, England - 05.03.10

Lady Gaga leaving her hotel and boarding a coach. Birmingham, England - 05.03.10

Musician Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.