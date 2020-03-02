What's new in the music world this week?
If you're in Asia or certain areas of Europe, you should probably re-evaluate your gig plans for this year as the coronavirus has forced artist after artist to cancel some of their tour dates. But in better news, Lady GaGa has a new song and it feels like a blast from the past.
Music News
The Eurovision Song Contest will roll around again on May 12th 2020, and this year's representative for the UK has been announced as the Yorkshire-born James Newman. If the name sounds familiar, it's because he's the older brother of Love Me Again hitmaker John Newman. James will be singing a ballad entitled My Last Breath at this year's competition.
Feeling very honoured and excited that I have been chosen to represent the UK in @Eurovision 2020!! I will be performing my new single 'My Last Breath', out today! Watch the video now at https://t.co/17LGFxj7cy pic.twitter.com/28AUCLjUtQ— JAMES NEWMAN (@JamesNewmanUk) February 27, 2020
Meanwhile, The National have been busy raising money for charity, unveiling a cover of INXS' Never Tear Us Apart for the Australian bushfire crisis as part of a multi-artist compilation album Songs For Australia, while Matt Berninger himself recorded a cover of Mercury Rev's Holes for the 7 Inches For Planned Parenthood charity single series.
In less positive news, fears over the coronavirus has forced a number of artists to cancel tour dates including Sam Fender's Switzerland show on March 1st, The National's Tokyo double-bill on March 17th and 18th, Mabel's Italy show last week, and BTS's four April shows in South Korea, while Green Day are postponing the Asian leg of their Hella Mega Tour for the time being.
New Releases
It's been four years since she dropped her last album Joanne, but Lady Gaga is finally back with a new single entitled Stupid Love, and it's everything we could have asked for. While we don't yet have a title or a date for the release of her sixth album, we're expecting a taste of the old Gaga if her new song is anything to go by.
Tour Announcements
The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson is set to embark on a greatest hits tour in the UK this summer with former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. They'll kick off the 12 dates at Brighton's The Dome on May 31st, followed by shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, Manchester's Bridgwater Hall and SEC Armadillo in Glasgow.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Brian Wilson Good Vibrations Greatest Hits Live coming to the UK & Europe with Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin! Tour starts May 29 - tickets available this Friday, March 6. See all dates and more info at https://t.co/5TrxjMR2Rk pic.twitter.com/JLesER6IKI— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 2, 2020
A legend of a different kind, Björk, has also announced a unique orchestral tour this July with dates in Moscow, Helsinki, Berlin, Paris and Cheshire, while riot grrrl veterans Bikini Kill have yet more reunion dates coming in September for the US.
Plus, Thom Yorke has revealed that he is supporting Massive Attack at their All Points East show on May 24th where he'll play a solo piano set which is most certainly not to be missed.
Festival Updates
Open'er Festival 2020 NEW ADDITION: The Cure
Previously announced: A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Twenty One Pilots and Taylor Swift
Isle of Wight Festival 2020 NEW ADDITIONS: Black Eyed Peas, Razorlight and You Me At Six
Previously announced: Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Snow Patrol and The Chemical Brothers
All Points East 2020 NEW ADDITION: Bombay Bicycle Club
Previously announced: Kraftwerk, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, The Kooks and The Wombats
Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 NEW ADDITION: Lewis Capaldi
Previously announced: Liam Gallagher, Rage Against The Machine and Stormzy
Kendal Calling 2020 NEW ADDITION: Goldfrapp
Previously announced: Foals, Primal Scream, Stereophonics and Supergrass
"WE ARE DELIGHTED TO BE HEADLINING THE OPEN'ER FESTIVAL IN GDYNIA, POLAND ON SATURDAY JULY 4TH 2020. THIS IS A PROMISED/OUTSTANDING DATE WE WERE UNABLE TO PLAY ON OUR 2019 TRAVELS, AND WILL BE OUR ONLY EURO FESTIVAL OF 2020. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU THERE!" pic.twitter.com/nkXUWHjfvh— The Cure (@thecure) February 27, 2020
