The internet is going wild over Bradley Cooper and Lady GaGa's performance at the 91st Academy Awards. They sang Shallow from their 8-times nominated movie A Star Is Born and it was an incredible duet - if only for the palpable chemistry between the two artists.

Fans are confused about the relationship between Gaga and Cooper. Despite the fact that Cooper has been with his partner and mother of his child Irina Shayk for four years, there was no denying some serious electricity as he performed Shallow with Gaga right in front of her eyes last night.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the premiere of A Star Is Born (Photo Credit: Maurice Clements/Famous)

The pair are obviously incredible actors with a beautiful friendship, and we hope to God that what we thought we saw was down to their acting skills and, of course, the beauty of the song. After all, they were up for some of the most awards of the night; the track itself ended up winning Best Original Song, beating All the Stars from Black Panther, I'll Fight from RBG, The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns and When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

But not everyone is convinced this is merely a professional relationship or even just a friendship. Most are saying that it was the moments after they completed the song which were the most concerning. Piers Morgan called it "the look of love" and suggested that Gaga was "crossing a few lines" by making eyes with her co-star. Mel B also confessed that she felt uncomfortable, though decided in the end that Piers was probably stirring the pot and the pair were just acting out the scene.

The fact is, this is a romantic song from a film where both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's characters fall in love. It wouldn't make sense to sing it at a comfortable distance with no eye contact. A performance isn't just singing or playing, it's displaying the raw emotion that was poured into writing the song. Coming out of character at the last moment wouldn't make an awful lot of sense.

More: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper win at the Grammys

Of course, the performance comes just days after Gaga split from her fiance Christian Carino, which obviously seems suspicious. But it looks like Cooper and Irina Shayk are still going strong and we hope it stays that way. After all, she was one of the first on her feet for their standing ovation, and she and Gaga were hugging all night.