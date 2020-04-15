Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and more have been added to Lady GaGa's star-studded virtual 'One World: Together at Home' concert.

The 'Born this Way' hitmaker has teamed up with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the ''historic, first-of-its-kind global broadcast'', which will air across various networks and streaming services around the world.

And following the announcement that the likes of Sir Elton John, Chris Martin, Sir Paul McCartney, John Legend, Lizzo and Billie Eilish are set to perform, a host of new names have been confirmed for the April 18 benefit gig.

These include the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker, 'On The Floor' singer and British pop star.

Plus, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, LL Cool J, Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes and Usher.

The line-up for the event, which Gaga helped put together, will also include the likes of Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Idris Elba - who recently recovered from coronavirus - Alanis Morissette, Kacey Musgraves, David Beckham, Billie Joe Armstrong and Keith Urban, while medical workers from around the world will also appear.

Money raised will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local and regional charities helping those in need and will ''celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines''.

Gaga said: ''We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement ... and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit.

''I would like to send my prayers to people who are losing their jobs and having a hard time feeding themselves and their children.''

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, added in a statement: ''As we honour and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, 'One World: Together At Home' aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19.

''Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's.''

The 'A Star is Born' actress also stressed that the concert is not a fundraiser.

She said: ''We want to raise the money before we go on air.

''When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and enjoy the show.''

Late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will team up to host the evening, alongside the cast of 'Sesame Street'.