A live album featuring the performances from the 'One World: Together At Home' event has been released to stream, with profits going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The historical concert over the weekend saw acts from around the world - including curator Lady GaGa, Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Sir Elton John, Lizzo, John Legend and Sam Smith, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, the Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder - perform from their own homes and now a collection of 79 songs from the eight-hour event has been put together.
The album is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music and proceeds from streaming will go directly to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The album will boost the money already raised by the event, which previously totally almost $128 million.
Global Citizen, a movement that strives to end extreme poverty by 2030, wrote on its official Twitter account: ''$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. (sic)''
In response to the news, Gaga admitted she was ''humbled'' to have been involved with the fundraiser.
She wrote on Twitter: ''I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn . Thank you @WHO . I love you (sic)''
Of the money previously raised, $55.1million will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, with the remaining $72.8million going to local and regional responders of those on the frontline.
Prior to the broadcast, Gaga described 'One World: Together At Home' as a ''love letter''.
She said in an emotional Instagram Live video: ''I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world.
''I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what's really beautiful about this show is that you're all hugging each other.''
