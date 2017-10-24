The world is not short of terrible wax figures of celebrities by any means, but the latest sculpture of Lady GaGa has the internet outraged by its quality - or lack thereof. It is certainly unrecognisable, as well as unflattering and not very well-proportioned either. But at least it's not Madame Tussauds.

Lady Gaga at Toronto International Film Festival

Whatever wax sculptors were trying to achieve with this conception of Lady Gaga in her 2010 MTV VMAs meat dress get-up, they failed miserably. Images have surfaced of the new statue, which stands at a museum in Lima, Peru, with a straggly white wig, an overly angular face and a bad make-up job - not to mention the fact that one arm looks wider than the other, though that could just be the angle of the photo that has gone viral.

Gaga has wax statues all over the world, but this one is most definitely the worst. She has generally been quite lucky with the quality of the various sculptures, apart from 2015's unveiling at a Madame Tussauds in Russia. With Peru's incarnation though, she has been compared to Donatella Versace, Cher, Barbra Streisand and Detox from Rupaul's Drag Race. At this point, the museum would be better off re-naming and re-dressing the waxwork. And covering that arm.

Gaga's new wax figure.... ?? pic.twitter.com/WxoGQlaRzL — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) October 19, 2017

She's not the only one to have had bad figures made for her either. Earlier this year, the internet reacted with shock at a new figure of Beyonce at Madame Tussauds in New York. With hair that was too blonde, white skin and caucasian features, fans thought the model looked more like a cross between Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Simpson and Shakira rather than Queen Bey.

More: Beyonce's terrible Madame Tussauds waxwork

Considering some waxworks are remarkably identical to their subjects, it's horrifying to see them go badly wrong - not only that, but to see them get given the green light to be put on display.