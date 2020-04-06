Lady GaGa has unveiled the artwork for her delayed album, 'Chromatica'.

The 33-year-old pop superstar was planning to drop her sixth LP on April 10, but she made the ''tough decision'' to push back the launch following the deadly coronavirus outbreak, as she didn't feel it was the appropriate time.

But she has now given fans a taste of the album's cover for vinyl and CD on her social media profiles, which sees her with bubblegum pink hair standing in a metal structure with a leather bodysuit and killer heels on.

The 'Stupid Love' singer simply captioned the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: ''#Chromatica 2020'', with the crossed sword emoji and pink love heart.

Taking to her Instagram account to confirm she has pushed back the release, she wrote last month: ''I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.''

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker admitted she had ''so many fun things planned'' to celebrate the release of the long-awaited album; including a secret set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will now take place on October 9.

She explained: ''I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together...

''I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I'm still planning to share with all of you very soon!''

Gaga also expressed her sadness at having to postpone her residency performances at the Park MGM in Las Vegas from April 30 until May 11 due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines about social gatherings.

She added: ''I'm hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue, and we'll update you as soon as we have any new information.''

The 'Shallow' hitmaker can't wait to celebrate the release of 'Chromatica' in the near future and is hoping that all her fans will be able to ''hug and kiss each other''.

She concluded: ''I hope you can see that when the album comes does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each others, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all-time. And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I'm going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can't wait to be dancing with you all! (sic)''