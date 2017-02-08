Some internet trolls targeted the singer’s figure after her triumphant half-time performance.
Lady GaGa has responded to internet body-shamers who took aim at her figure following her half-time performance at Sunday’s Super-Bowl.
After the singer performed in a pair of hot pants and a crop top, some nasty internet observers accused her of looking as if she had stomach ‘flab’ or a ‘pot belly’ in the outfit.
Posting a pic from the performance on Instagram, Gaga wrote: “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.
“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you.”
Gaga continued: “That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”
More: Lady Gaga Is Finally Hitting The Road With 'Joanne' This Summer
Following her triumphant half-time performance Gaga announced she will be hitting the road, beginning in August, for a mammoth tour in support of her album Joanne. The singer will travel across North America, before moving to Europe in September, then back Stateside in November.
Gaga has also revealed she’ll be appearing as a guest judge on the season nine premiere of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ next month. Posting a promo clip on her Twitter account, Gaga teased: “The time has come! I'm joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace! #DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen."
The time has come! I'm joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace! #DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen pic.twitter.com/XzKcKapsgw— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 7, 2017
