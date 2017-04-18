Lady GaGa unveiled a lively new single entitled 'The Cure' over the weekend during her thrilling Coachella Festival 90-minute performance. It was such a welcome surprise that the audience almost forgot that Beyonce was originally meant to be the headliner of the night.

Lady Gaga performs at Coachella 2017

Some fans may have been disappointed that Beyonce was forced to drop out of the festival line-up because of her unexpected twin pregnancy, but others were even more excited by her replacement: Lady Gaga. The 'Applause' singer even paid tribute to Queen Bey with a rendition of their 2010 collaboration 'Telephone' during her set.

There were no special guests brought on stage during Gaga's Coachella set on Saturday (April 15th 2017), but she did treat fans to a surprise new single. 'The Cure' was co-written by Gaga, DJ White Shadow aka Paul Blair, her Gaga's 'Artpop' collaborator Nick Monson, Willie Nelson's son Lukas Nelson and Mark Nilan.

It comes just five months after the singer released her fourth solo album 'Joanne', which featured the singles 'Perfect Illusion' and 'Million Reasons'. 'I've been so excited for this next part of the show because I've been trying to keep it a secret for so long', she told the crowd at Coachella. 'I've been in the studio and I'd like to debut a brand new song, 'The Cure''.

So far, critics have been widely positive about this dancehall/ synthpop release; a song that was inspired by Gaga's own experiences and hardships. 'I have been through so much in my life and I've seen so much', she told her fans after the song. 'And you cure me every time with your love.'

More: Lady Gaga replaces Beyonce at Coachella

Lady Gaga also performed hits the likes of 'Poker Face', 'Bad Romance' and 'Born This Way', and even did a stripped down acoustic medley of 'Edge of Glory', 'Speechless' and 'You & I'.