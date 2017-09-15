Only this week did we learn of Lady GaGa's long struggle with chronic pain, and now she's been rushed to hospital over extreme discomfort that she insists is not down to usual aches and pains that she might get from regular touring. In fact, as of yet it's unclear what's causing her latest health issues.

The singer was forced to drop out of her performance at Rock In Rio in Brazil today (September 15th 2017) and undergo hospital care after a bout of severe pain has left her unable to perform at the event. She has been hooked up to an IV as doctors work to figure out what the issue is.

'Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform', read a statement posted on Twitter. 'As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday's Rock in Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.'

The 31-year-old also reached out to her fans herself to explain the extent of her struggle. 'I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain', she said. 'But am in good hands with the very best doctors. Please don't forget my love for you.'

She also posted a shot of herself with a cannula in her arm, further apologising to her South American fans for her regrettable absence. 'Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything for u but I have to take care of my body right now', she said. 'I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.'

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga posted about her forthcoming Netflix documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' in which she opens up about her struggle with chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia. It is as yet unknown if this illness is what caused her to be hospitalised this week.