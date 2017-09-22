Madonna sparked up an interesting feud when she called fellow innovator Lady GaGa’s music "reductive" in 2012. With a relationship previously seeming positive if pictures in the media were anything to go by, it was an insult out-of-the-blue from the Queen of Pop.

Lady Gaga has spoken out about about Madonna in her new Netflix documentary

Now Lady Gaga has addressed the fallout in her new Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two, saying she wished the singer would tell her she’s a ‘piece of shit’ to her face instead of just on TV.

The Poker Face hitmaker, 31, has slammed the 59-year-old icon for choosing to criticise her through the media rather than dealing with any friction between them in a face-to-face showdown.

Gaga explained: "The thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always and I still admire her no matter what she might think of me. No, I do.

"The only thing that really bothers me about her is that I'm Italian and from New York so, like, if I got a problem with somebody, I'm gonna tell you to your face.

"But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever... No no no, like I saw it on f***ing TV.

"Telling me that you think I'm a piece of s*** through the media - it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend: 'My buddy thinks you're hot, here's his...'

"F*** you! Where's your buddy f***ing throwing up against the wall and kissing me?"

When Gaga burst into the mainstream with Poker Face in 2008, her and Madonna seemed to be on good terms and the starlet was often compared to Madge as she continued to push boundaries in both fashion and music.

However, it seems that good will has been replaced with animosity by the ladies.

Relations between the pair went south after Gaga was accused of copying Madonna's song Express Yourself on her 2011 single Born This Way.

When asked about the similarities, which were pointed out by many fans on the internet, Madge called the singer 'reductive.'

"Is that good?," reporter Cynthia McFadden shot back to the short answer.

"Look it up," the pop queen responded with a sly smile while taking a sip from her tea cup.

Gaga’s documentary is now on the streaming site but the singer has said she will not watch it.