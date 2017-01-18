Reports have emerged that Lady GaGa has been warned not to make any statements regarding her political affiliations when she performs at the Super Bowl LI halftime show next month, however the National Football League has since denied those claims branding the suggestion as mere 'nonsense'.

Lady Gaga won't be banned from mentioning politics at the Super Bowl

The idea that the 'Million Reasons' singer will not be allowed to make comments about president-elect Donald Trump or other issues surrounding politics has apparently been falsified, as the NFL deny any kind of gag order on the popstar.

According to them, the story is just 'nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none'. A representative for the organisation continued: 'The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren't going to be distracted by this.'

The original claim came from an ET source. 'Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she cannot say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump', they told the publication. Indeed, it wouldn't be unusual for the singer to make some sort of reference to the inauguration of Donald Trump at such a major event, especially as she has been a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 election campaign.

Other rumours suggest that Gaga will perform on the stadium rooftop and a hole will be cut into it, for whatever reason. This is another unlikely scenario according to another ET source. 'The roof at NRG Stadium is retractable so I'm not sure why they would need to cut a hole in the roof', they said.

'People will have to wait and see what we have in store - we never comment on speculation about the show because there is so much misinformation that surfaces', said the NFL. 'But we are confident Lady Gaga will put on a tremendous show for fans.'

The Super Bowl LI will take place at the NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5th 2017.