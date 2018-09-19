Lady GaGa has addressed the real reason why she pulled out of the joint tour she was due to take with Kanye West almost ten years ago. No reason was ever given at the time about why she was cancelling her appearance, but the singer knew that it was time for her to stop.

Lady Gaga at Toronto International Film Festival

The pair were set to embark on their 'Fame Kills' tour beginning in November 2009 and taking them to January 2010, but the dates ended up being cancelled shortly after tickets went on sale. Many suspected it had something to do with the controversy surrounding Kanye interrupting Taylor Swift's MTV VMA acceptance speech, but Gaga says it was more personal than that.

'I think that everybody has a threshold and everybody's human, and artists are human', she said in an interview. 'There's nothing wrong with it if an artist needs to stop - it's them listening to their body and their mind... It's nice to be treated like a human being.'

Indeed, Gaga has struggled with a variety of physical and mental health problems over the years, and she only completed her 83-date Fame Ball tour in September 2009, but it's difficult to credit her statement as a reason for cancelling the tour when she embarked on her Monster Ball tour the same month she was due to hit the road with Kanye.

Unless, of course, she was referring to Kanye as being the one who needed to stop; he ended up taking a break from touring until his Watch the Throne Tour with Jay-Z in 2011.

More: The soundtrack to 'A Star Is Born' is revealed

Speculation at the time suggested that the reason behind the cancellation was due to creative differences between the stars, other sources suggest that ticket sales weren't moving quite as fast as they had hoped. It's doubtful that the pair will ever plan to reunite for another attempt at a joint tour.