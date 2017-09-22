While Lady GaGa may be resting up due to the severe physical pain she is experiencing, the results are in for the takings of the first leg of her Joanne World Tour. It's certainly an impressive total given the interruptions and we can't wait to see what the total is after the rescheduled dates.

Lady Gaga at Toronto International Film Festival

The first North American run, which saw her performing in stadiums across major cities the likes of Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Cleveland, Chicago, New York City, Toronto and Philadelphia, has grossed an enormous $52 million in ticket sales according to Live Nation.

That's 440,551 tickets across 20 sold-out shows in the US and Canada from August 1st 2017 to September 11th. Amongst those dates, she cancelled one in Montreal on September 4th due to a respiratory infection, and since her last North American show she's been in hospital struggling with a bad fibromyalgia flare-up.

That means that she won't be jetting off across Europe for the rest of September through October, however she is due to return to the stage for a second North American leg on November 5th, kicking off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

'Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform', read a statement posted on Twitter. 'As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday's Rock in Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.'

Despite this, $52 million is still a far amount to rein in, and it seems her highest grossing venue was at New York's Citi Field on August 28th and 29th, where she was supported by DJ White Shadow and which brought in a total of $9.5 million.

Of course, European fans are going to be feeling a bit down about having to wait until next year to see Lady Gaga, but today (September 22nd 2017) they can cheer up a little as the singer's eagerly anticipated documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' is now available to watch on Netflix.