Lady GaGa has finally announced the dates for her eagerly anticipated Joanne World Tour, following a show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl LI yesterday. She recently performed a series of Dive Bar shows around the US, but international fans are pleased to be told she's taking it to arenas.

Lady Gaga announces her 2017 Joanne world tour

We're hoping to see a lot more of what we saw on Sunday (February 5th 2017) when she hits the road this summer, with her upcoming tour dates spanning the US and Canada, Brazil, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK.

The 'Million Reasons' singer will begin her tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 1st 2017, before travelling to Rock In Rio Festival in September, Europe from September into October and returning to North America in November and December and concluding the dates with a show at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Lady Gaga unleashed her fifth studio album 'Joanne' in October 2016, where it peaked at the top of the US charts. Co-produced by the likes of Mark Ronson, Emile Haynie, Queen of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, the album featured hit singles 'Perfect Illusion' and 'Million Reasons'.

Yesterday, Lady Gaga made an astounding appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, performing a medley of all her greatest hits in a metallic leotard and sailing down from the roof of the NRG Stadium in a harness and not putting a single foot wrong in the complicated choreography.

More: 'Politics ban' rumours about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show are unfounded

Tickets for the first North American leg of the tour and some of the European dates will go on sale on February 13th, with other Europe dates including the UK shows available on February 10th. The last North American leg of the tour will have tickets available on February 20th. The only exception is Rock In Rio, where tickets will go on sale on April 6th 2017.

Tour Dates:

1-Aug-17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena (tickets on sale Mon. Feb. 13)

3-Aug-17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place (Mon. Feb. 13)

5-Aug-17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome (Mon. Feb. 13)

8-Aug-17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum (Mon. Feb. 13)

11-Aug-17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena (Mon. Feb. 13)

13-Aug-17 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park (Stadium) (Mon. Feb. 13)

15-Aug-17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center (Mon. Feb. 13)

19-Aug-17 - Omaha, NB - CenturyLink Center (Mon. Feb. 13)

21-Aug-17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (Mon. Feb. 13)

23-Aug-17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena (Mon. Feb. 13)

25-Aug-17 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field (Stadium) (Mon. Feb. 13)

28-Aug-17 - New York City, NY - Citi Field (Stadium) (Mon. Feb. 13)

1-Sep-17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park (Stadium) (Mon. Feb. 13)

4-Sep-17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre (Mon. Feb. 13)

6-Sep-17 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre (Mon. Feb. 13)

10-Sep-17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center (Mon. Feb. 13)

15-Sep-17 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock In Rio Festival (Thu. Apr. 6)

22-Sep-17 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi (Fri. Feb. 10)

24-Sep-17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion (Fri. Feb. 10)

26-Sep-17 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum (Fri. Feb. 10)

29-Sep-17 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

1-Oct-17 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis (Mon. Feb. 13)

3-Oct-17 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome (Mon. Feb. 13)

6-Oct-17 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

9-Oct-17 - London, UK - O2 Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

15-Oct-17 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

17-Oct-17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

21-Oct-17 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena (Mon. Feb. 13)

23-Oct-17 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe (Mon. Feb. 13)

26-Oct-17 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

28-Oct-17 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

5-Nov-17 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Mon. Feb. 20)

7-Nov-17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

10-Nov-17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun (Mon. Feb. 20)

13-Nov-17 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

15-Nov-17 - Kansas City, KS - Sprint Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

16-Nov-17 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

19-Nov-17 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

20-Nov-17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Consol Energy Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

28-Nov-17 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

30-Nov-17 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

1-Dec-17 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

3-Dec-17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

5-Dec-17 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

8-Dec-17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

9-Dec-17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

12-Dec-17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

14-Dec-17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)