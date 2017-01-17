With less than three weeks to go, Lady GaGa’s Super Bowl preparations are in full swing.

The singer has been keeping fans updated on Instagram as she gets ready for the biggest performance of her career, revealing that she’s built a dance floor in her backyard and sharing videos of herself horseback riding.

But according to Page Six, Gaga has some pretty unconventional plans for what’s sure to be a spectacular performance and it’s got the singer’s team “worried.”

A source told Page Six that Gaga wants to sing on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston and her team are working out how to safely make it happen.

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” a source said.

The source added that organisers were also considering “airlifting” the singer onto the stadium. The dome is equipped with a state-of-the-art, see-through, retractable “fabric roof” that can open in just seven minutes.

“Trying to figure out insurance for it is crazy,” the insider said, adding that the safest option may be for her to perform the stunt as part of a pre-taped commercial in the lead-up to the game.

On Monday Gaga shared a video of herself and her team on Instagram, and wrote: “SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u!”

She also shared a pic of herself stretching with her trainer, captioned, “Training. Everyday all day”. In October Gaga spoke to Radio Disney and revealed some of her hopes for the half time performance.

“I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms," she said. "I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing. In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”